Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets amid bearish market sentiments

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.22 and closed at ₹17.17 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.47 and a low of ₹17.15. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,780.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 26,653,530 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹17.31 Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock has a price of ₹17.08. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.33. This translates to a net change of -0.23. Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss Share Via

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹16.9, while the high price reached ₹17.2. Share Via

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.12, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹17.31 The current data shows that Yes Bank's stock price is ₹17.12 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -0.19. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% and the net change is a decrease of 0.19. Overall, this indicates a negative trend for Yes Bank's stock. Share Via

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.05, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹17.31 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.05. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.26, further confirming the decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.17 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a volume of 26,653,530 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.17. Share Via