Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets amid bearish market sentiments

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 17.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.08 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.22 and closed at 17.17 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.47 and a low of 17.15. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,780.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 26,653,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹17.31

Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock has a price of 17.08. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.33. This translates to a net change of -0.23.

Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss

09 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 16.9, while the high price reached 17.2.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.12, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹17.31

The current data shows that Yes Bank's stock price is 17.12 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -0.19. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.1% and the net change is a decrease of 0.19. Overall, this indicates a negative trend for Yes Bank's stock.

09 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.05, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹17.31

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.05. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.26, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a volume of 26,653,530 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 17.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.