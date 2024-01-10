Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Plummets in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.44 and closed at ₹24.24. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹24.99, while the lowest was ₹24.11. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹69,660.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.46, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 100,026,823.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
