Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 24.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.22 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.44 and closed at 24.24. The highest price it reached during the day was 24.99, while the lowest was 24.11. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 69,660.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.46, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 100,026,823.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.22, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹24.24

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.22. There has been a -0.08% percent change, resulting in a net change of -0.02. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased.

10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.24 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 100,026,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 24.24.

