Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 17.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.38 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 18.35 and closed at 17.97. The stock reached a high of 18.77 and a low of 18. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 52,858.28 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 24.75, while the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 86,069,769.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 86,069,769. The closing price of the shares was 17.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.