Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Yes Bank opened at ₹17.15 and closed at ₹17.31 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹17.2, while the lowest price was ₹16.85. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹48,687.32 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹24.75 and ₹14.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,050,641 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.93, with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.2% and the value has decreased by ₹0.38.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 22,050,641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹17.31.
