Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 17.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.93 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank opened at 17.15 and closed at 17.31 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 17.2, while the lowest price was 16.85. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 48,687.32 crore. The 52-week high and low are 24.75 and 14.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,050,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.93, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹17.31

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 16.93, with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.2% and the value has decreased by 0.38.

10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.31 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 22,050,641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 17.31.

