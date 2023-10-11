Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 17.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.16 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's opening price was 16.93, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 17.13 and a low of 16.93. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,118.69 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 24.75 and a low of 14.4. On the BSE, the trading volume was 16,511,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.16, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹17.08

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.16. There has been a 0.47 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.08.

11 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹16.93

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.08 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.89% from its previous value and has gained 0.15 points.

11 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.93 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,511,569. The closing price of the stock was 16.93.

