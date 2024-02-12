Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -4.75 %. The stock closed at 31.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.88 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 30.28 and closed at 30.03 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 32.81, while the low was 29.25. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 90,230.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 173,657,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹29.88, down -4.75% from yesterday's ₹31.37

The current data shows that Yes Bank's stock price is 29.88 with a percent change of -4.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.75%. The net change is -1.49, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 1.49.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week32.49%
3 Months55.55%
6 Months84.16%
YTD46.39%
1 Year86.35%
12 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹32, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹31.37

The current stock price of Yes Bank is 32, with a percent change of 2.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.63, indicating that the price has increased by 0.63 rupees.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹30.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 173,657,953. The closing price for the shares was 30.03.

