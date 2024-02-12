Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹30.28 and closed at ₹30.03 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹32.81, while the low was ₹29.25. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹90,230.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 173,657,953 shares.
The current data shows that Yes Bank's stock price is ₹29.88 with a percent change of -4.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.75%. The net change is -1.49, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by ₹1.49.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|32.49%
|3 Months
|55.55%
|6 Months
|84.16%
|YTD
|46.39%
|1 Year
|86.35%
The current stock price of Yes Bank is ₹32, with a percent change of 2.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.01% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.63, indicating that the price has increased by 0.63 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 173,657,953. The closing price for the shares was ₹30.03.
