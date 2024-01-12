Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Drops Amidst Market Turmoil

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.67 and closed at ₹25.49. The stock reached a high of ₹25.94 and a low of ₹25.10 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹73,457.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.63, while the 52-week low is ₹14.10. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 54,924,148.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹25.25 while the high price is ₹25.68.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹25.34. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.2 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.89%
|3 Months
|38.35%
|6 Months
|48.98%
|YTD
|19.11%
|1 Year
|27.43%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹25.54. There has been a 0.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.05.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 54,924,148 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹25.49.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!