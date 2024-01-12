Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Drops Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 25.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.34 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.67 and closed at 25.49. The stock reached a high of 25.94 and a low of 25.10 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 73,457.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25.63, while the 52-week low is 14.10. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 54,924,148.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 25.25 while the high price is 25.68.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.34, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹25.54

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 25.34. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.2 rupees.

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.89%
3 Months38.35%
6 Months48.98%
YTD19.11%
1 Year27.43%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.54, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹25.49

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 25.54. There has been a 0.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.05.

12 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 54,924,148 shares. The closing price of the shares was 25.49.

