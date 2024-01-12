Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Drops Amidst Market Turmoil

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.67 and closed at ₹25.49. The stock reached a high of ₹25.94 and a low of ₹25.10 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹73,457.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25.63, while the 52-week low is ₹14.10. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 54,924,148.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.