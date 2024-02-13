Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets as investors react to negative news

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹32 and closed at ₹31.37. The stock had a high of ₹32.32 and a low of ₹28.01. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹81,342.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 40,907,906.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.