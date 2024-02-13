Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 28.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.03 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 32 and closed at 31.37. The stock had a high of 32.32 and a low of 28.01. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 81,342.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 40,907,906.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:25 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹28.03, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹28.28

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 28.03. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a slight decrease.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 26.8 and the high price is 28.98.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹27.58, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹28.28

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 27.58, with a percent change of -2.48 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential negative trend for the stock.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.12%
3 Months33.28%
6 Months66.96%
YTD31.93%
1 Year65.98%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹28.28, down -9.85% from yesterday's ₹31.37

Yes Bank stock price is currently at 28.28, showing a decrease of 9.85% from the previous trading day. This represents a net change of -3.09.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹31.37 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 40,907,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 31.37.

