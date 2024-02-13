Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets as investors react to negative news

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹32 and closed at ₹31.37. The stock had a high of ₹32.32 and a low of ₹28.01. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹81,342.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 40,907,906.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹28.03. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a slight decrease.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹26.8 and the high price is ₹28.98.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹27.58, with a percent change of -2.48 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential negative trend for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.12%
|3 Months
|33.28%
|6 Months
|66.96%
|YTD
|31.93%
|1 Year
|65.98%
Yes Bank stock price is currently at ₹28.28, showing a decrease of 9.85% from the previous trading day. This represents a net change of -3.09.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 40,907,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹31.37.
