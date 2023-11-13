Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plunge as investors lose confidence

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.54 and closed at ₹18.32. The stock had a high of ₹18.59 and a low of ₹18.35. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹52,944.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 9,056,836.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.