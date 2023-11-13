Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plunge as investors lose confidence

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.54 and closed at ₹18.32. The stock had a high of ₹18.59 and a low of ₹18.35. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹52,944.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 9,056,836.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹18.28. It has experienced a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -0.12, suggesting a small decline in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.25%
|3 Months
|8.02%
|6 Months
|14.73%
|YTD
|-11.17%
|1 Year
|10.91%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹18.41 with a 0.49 percent change and a net change of 0.09. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percentage change and a small net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 9,056,836 shares, with a closing price of ₹18.32 per share.
