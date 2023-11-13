Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plunge as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 18.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.28 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank opened at 18.54 and closed at 18.32. The stock had a high of 18.59 and a low of 18.35. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 52,944.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 9,056,836.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.28, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹18.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is 18.28. It has experienced a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change of the stock is -0.12, suggesting a small decline in price.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.25%
3 Months8.02%
6 Months14.73%
YTD-11.17%
1 Year10.91%
13 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.41, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹18.32

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 18.41 with a 0.49 percent change and a net change of 0.09. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percentage change and a small net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

13 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.32 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 9,056,836 shares, with a closing price of 18.32 per share.

