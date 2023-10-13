Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank opened at a price of ₹17.12 and closed at ₹17.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹17.25, while the low was ₹17.05. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹49,176.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 16,814,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.