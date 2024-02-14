Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 27.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.53 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 28.4 and closed at 28.28. The stock reached a high of 28.98 and a low of 26.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 80,105.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The trading volume on the BSE for Yes Bank shares was 25,563,639.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Yes Bank stock is 28.73 and the low price is 27.

14 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹28.53, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹27.85

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 28.53 with a percent change of 2.44. This means that the stock has increased by 2.44% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.68, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.68 rupees. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.65%
3 Months30.27%
6 Months64.31%
YTD29.84%
1 Year66.77%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹27.85, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹28.28

As per the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is 27.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.43, reflecting a decline.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹28.28 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 25,563,639 shares with a closing price of 28.28.

