Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹28.4 and closed at ₹28.28. The stock reached a high of ₹28.98 and a low of ₹26.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹80,105.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The trading volume on the BSE for Yes Bank shares was 25,563,639.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high price of Yes Bank stock is ₹28.73 and the low price is ₹27.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹28.53 with a percent change of 2.44. This means that the stock has increased by 2.44% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.68, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.68 rupees. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.65%
|3 Months
|30.27%
|6 Months
|64.31%
|YTD
|29.84%
|1 Year
|66.77%
As per the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹27.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.43, reflecting a decline.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 25,563,639 shares with a closing price of ₹28.28.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!