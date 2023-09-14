Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Rise as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 17.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.69 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of 17.55 and a close price of 17.55. The stock had a high of 17.83 and a low of 17.28. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 50,870.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for the day was 49,555,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.67%
3 Months2.4%
6 Months15.31%
YTD-14.08%
1 Year1.43%
14 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.69, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹17.55

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 17.69 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from the previous value and the net change is a positive value of 0.14.

14 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 49,555,495 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 17.55.

