Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Rise as Investors Show Confidence

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹17.55 and a close price of ₹17.55. The stock had a high of ₹17.83 and a low of ₹17.28. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹50,870.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the day was 49,555,495 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|2.4%
|6 Months
|15.31%
|YTD
|-14.08%
|1 Year
|1.43%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹17.69 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% from the previous value and the net change is a positive value of 0.14.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 49,555,495 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹17.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!