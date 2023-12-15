Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees positive trading as investors gain confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's open price for the last day was ₹21.51 and the close price was ₹21.21. The stock's high for the day was ₹22.09, while the low was ₹21.3. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹61,603.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 74,526,800 shares.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹21.6. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.18, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹0.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.73%
|3 Months
|17.09%
|6 Months
|32.92%
|YTD
|3.88%
|1 Year
|-3.17%
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 74,526,800. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.21.
