Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees positive trading as investors gain confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 21.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.6 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's open price for the last day was 21.51 and the close price was 21.21. The stock's high for the day was 22.09, while the low was 21.3. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 61,603.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 74,526,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.6, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹21.42

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 21.6. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.18, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.18.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.73%
3 Months17.09%
6 Months32.92%
YTD3.88%
1 Year-3.17%
15 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.42, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹21.21

The current data shows that Yes Bank stock is priced at 21.42. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.21, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.21 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹21.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 74,526,800. The closing price for the stock was 21.21.

