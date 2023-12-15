Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees positive trading as investors gain confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's open price for the last day was ₹21.51 and the close price was ₹21.21. The stock's high for the day was ₹22.09, while the low was ₹21.3. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹61,603.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 74,526,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.