Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge As Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 28.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 27.14 and closed at 27.85. The stock reached a high of 28.9 and a low of 27. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 82,550.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 32,210,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.69%
3 Months28.96%
6 Months70.33%
YTD33.8%
1 Year75.0%
15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹29, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹28.7

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 29. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 0.3, which means it has increased by 0.3 units.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹27.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 32,210,357 shares. The closing price for the stock was 27.85.

