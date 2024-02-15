Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge As Investors Show Confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹27.14 and closed at ₹27.85. The stock reached a high of ₹28.9 and a low of ₹27. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹82,550.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 32,210,357 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.69%
|3 Months
|28.96%
|6 Months
|70.33%
|YTD
|33.8%
|1 Year
|75.0%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹29. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 0.3, which means it has increased by 0.3 units.
