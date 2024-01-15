Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares slump as investors lose confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.68 and closed at ₹25.54 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹25.68, while the lowest price was ₹24.58. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹71,645.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹25.94 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39,968,008 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹24.91. There has been a 2.47% decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -0.63. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 39,968,008 shares with a closing price of ₹25.54.
