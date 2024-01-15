Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares slump as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 25.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.91 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.68 and closed at 25.54 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 25.68, while the lowest price was 24.58. The market capitalization of the company stands at 71,645.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 25.94 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 39,968,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.91, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹25.54

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 24.91. There has been a 2.47% decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -0.63. This indicates a decline in the value of the stock.

15 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.54 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 39,968,008 shares with a closing price of 25.54.

