Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 5.38 %. The stock closed at 18.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.39 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 18.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 19.49 and a low of 18.15. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 55,762.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 93,132,811.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.39, up 5.38% from yesterday's ₹18.4

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 19.39, with a percent change of 5.38 and a net change of 0.99. This means that the stock has increased by 5.38% from its previous value and has gained 0.99 in value.

15 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank recorded a total trading volume of 93,132,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 18.4.

