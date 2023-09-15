Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.84 and closed at ₹17.69 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded was ₹18, while the lowest was ₹17.42. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently valued at ₹50,355.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 31,189,684.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.69 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, a total volume of 31,189,684 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹17.69 per share.