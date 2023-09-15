Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 17.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.51 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.84 and closed at 17.69 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded was 18, while the lowest was 17.42. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently valued at 50,355.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 31,189,684.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.69 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, a total volume of 31,189,684 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 17.69 per share.

