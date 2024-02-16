Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge as Positive Sentiment Boosts Investor Confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹29 and closed at ₹28.7. The stock reached a high of ₹29.78 and a low of ₹27.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹83,442.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 422,657,456 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.33%
|3 Months
|31.8%
|6 Months
|70.59%
|YTD
|35.2%
|1 Year
|76.83%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹29.16. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in price.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 422,657,456 shares and closed at a price of ₹28.7 per share.
