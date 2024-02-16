Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge as Positive Sentiment Boosts Investor Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 29.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.16 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Yes Bank's stock opened at 29 and closed at 28.7. The stock reached a high of 29.78 and a low of 27.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 83,442.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 422,657,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.33%
3 Months31.8%
6 Months70.59%
YTD35.2%
1 Year76.83%
16 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹29.16, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹29.01

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 29.16. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹28.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 422,657,456 shares and closed at a price of 28.7 per share.

