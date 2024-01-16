Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 4.25 %. The stock closed at 24.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.78 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.98 and closed at 24.91. The stock's high for the day was 25.29, while the low was 24.61. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 71,127.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25.94, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 56,744,663.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.78, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹24.73

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 25.78, which represents a 4.25% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.05, indicating a positive movement. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.73, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹24.91

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 24.73. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.18, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Yes Bank has decreased recently.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 56,744,663 shares with a closing price of 24.91.

