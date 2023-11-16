Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as negative sentiment persists

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 20.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's shares opened at 19.57 and closed at 19.39 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 20.62 and a low of 19.57 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 58,523.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.75 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 74,447,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.37%
3 Months20.52%
6 Months27.99%
YTD-1.21%
1 Year19.35%
16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.17, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹20.35

Yes Bank stock has a current price of 20.17 with a net change of -0.18 and a percent change of -0.88. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.48, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹20.35

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 20.48, with a percentage change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.13. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the value has increased by 0.13. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

16 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.39 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 74,447,380 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 19.39.

