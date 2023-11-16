Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as negative sentiment persists

Yes Bank's shares opened at ₹19.57 and closed at ₹19.39 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹20.62 and a low of ₹19.57 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹58,523.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.75 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 74,447,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.