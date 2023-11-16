Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as negative sentiment persists

Yes Bank's shares opened at ₹19.57 and closed at ₹19.39 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹20.62 and a low of ₹19.57 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹58,523.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.75 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 74,447,380 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.37%
|3 Months
|20.52%
|6 Months
|27.99%
|YTD
|-1.21%
|1 Year
|19.35%
Yes Bank stock has a current price of ₹20.17 with a net change of -0.18 and a percent change of -0.88. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.48, with a percentage change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.13. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the value has increased by ₹0.13. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 74,447,380 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹19.39.
