Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.07, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹17.1

11 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 17.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.07 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes BankPremium
Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.09 and closed at 17.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 17.18 and a low of 17.03 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 49,176.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for the day was 18,483,386 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:36:02 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.07, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹17.1

Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was 17.07, which represents a decrease of 0.18% compared to the previous day's closing price of 17.10. The net change in the stock price was a decrease of 0.03.

16 Oct 2023, 05:39:36 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 17.06, while the high price is 17.20.

16 Oct 2023, 03:28:34 PM IST

Yes Bank Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Yes Bank Limited stock has a 52 week low price of 14.40000 and a 52 week high price of 24.75000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01:04 PM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.09, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.09 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.06% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.01, indicating a slight decrease of 0.01 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 02:31:14 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹17.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.1 with no change in percentage or net change.

16 Oct 2023, 02:15:17 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 17.06 and the high price is 17.20.

16 Oct 2023, 01:41:54 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current stock price of Yes Bank is 17.08 with a net change of -0.02 and a percent change of -0.12.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13:16 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 17.06 and the high price is 17.20.

16 Oct 2023, 01:06:34 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.09, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹17.1

Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock is priced at 17.09. There has been a 0.06% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.01.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57:35 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:32:01 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.12, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 17.12. There has been a 0.12 percent change, with a net change of 0.02.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12:43 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is 17.06, while the high price is 17.2.

16 Oct 2023, 11:50:25 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.08. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 0.12%, resulting in a net change of -0.02.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10:45 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 17.06, while the high price reached 17.20.

16 Oct 2023, 11:07:09 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.12, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 17.12 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% or 0.02 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23:47 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 17.06, while the high price is 17.20.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21:55 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.06, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is at 17.06. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.23%, resulting in a net change of -0.04. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55:56 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:48:39 AM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹17.1

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 17.08 with a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.12% from its previous value. The net change is -0.02, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.02.

16 Oct 2023, 09:04:47 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹17.1

Based on the given data, the current price of Yes Bank stock is 17.1. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained constant.

16 Oct 2023, 08:17:04 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 18,483,386 shares, and the closing price was 17.1.

