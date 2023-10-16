Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 17.07, down -0.18% from yesterday's 17.1

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.09 and closed at ₹17.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.18 and a low of ₹17.03 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹49,176.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the day was 18,483,386 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹17.07, which represents a decrease of 0.18% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹17.10. The net change in the stock price was a decrease of ₹0.03.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 18,483,386 shares, and the closing price was ₹17.1.
