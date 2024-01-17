Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.99, closed at ₹24.73, reached a high of ₹26.25, and dropped to a low of ₹24.88. The market capitalization is ₹73,830.96 crore. The 52-week high is ₹25.94, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,035,622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹25.67. There has been a 3.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.94. This indicates that the stock has been performing well and has seen a positive gain in value.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Yes Bank shares was 73,035,622. The closing price of the shares was ₹24.73.
