Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 3.8 %. The stock closed at 24.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.67 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.99, closed at 24.73, reached a high of 26.25, and dropped to a low of 24.88. The market capitalization is 73,830.96 crore. The 52-week high is 25.94, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,035,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.67, up 3.8% from yesterday's ₹24.73

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 25.67. There has been a 3.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.94. This indicates that the stock has been performing well and has seen a positive gain in value.

17 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.73 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Yes Bank shares was 73,035,622. The closing price of the shares was 24.73.

