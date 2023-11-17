Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Falls as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 20.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.19 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 20.48 and closed at 20.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 20.6 and the low was 19.9. The market capitalization stood at 58063.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 24.75 and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 59971293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.19, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹20.35

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 20.19 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank's BSE volume was 59971293 shares with a close price of 20.35.

