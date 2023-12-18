Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 21.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.58 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 21.9 and closed at 21.42 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 22.1 and the low was 21.44. The market capitalization of the company is 63,069.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 71,397,227 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was 21.7 and the high price was 23.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹22.58, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹21.93

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 22.58, which indicates the value of a single share. The percent change is 2.96, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. In this case, the stock price has increased by 2.96%. The net change is 0.65, which is the difference between the current stock price and the previous day's closing price. In this case, the stock price has increased by 0.65.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.3%
3 Months13.83%
6 Months34.66%
YTD6.55%
1 Year-2.23%
18 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹22, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹21.93

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 22 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.07.

18 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹21.42 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 71,397,227 shares, and the closing price was 21.42.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.