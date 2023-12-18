Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹21.9 and closed at ₹21.42 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹22.1 and the low was ₹21.44. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,069.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 71,397,227 shares on the BSE.
Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was ₹21.7 and the high price was ₹23.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹22.58, which indicates the value of a single share. The percent change is 2.96, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. In this case, the stock price has increased by 2.96%. The net change is 0.65, which is the difference between the current stock price and the previous day's closing price. In this case, the stock price has increased by ₹0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.3%
|3 Months
|13.83%
|6 Months
|34.66%
|YTD
|6.55%
|1 Year
|-2.23%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹22 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 0.07.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 71,397,227 shares, and the closing price was ₹21.42.
