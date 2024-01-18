Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : The last day of Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹25.4 and a close price of ₹25.67. The stock reached a high of ₹25.64 and a low of ₹24.65. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹71,213.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 74,098,571.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹24.76 with a percent change of -3.54 and a net change of -0.91. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.54% and the net change is a decrease of 0.91.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 74,098,571 shares with a closing price of ₹25.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!