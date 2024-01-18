Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : The last day of Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹25.4 and a close price of ₹25.67. The stock reached a high of ₹25.64 and a low of ₹24.65. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹71,213.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 74,098,571.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.