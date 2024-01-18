Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 25.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.76 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : The last day of Yes Bank saw an open price of 25.4 and a close price of 25.67. The stock reached a high of 25.64 and a low of 24.65. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 71,213.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 74,098,571.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.76, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹25.67

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.76 with a percent change of -3.54 and a net change of -0.91. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.54% and the net change is a decrease of 0.91.

18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 74,098,571 shares with a closing price of 25.67.

