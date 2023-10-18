Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.02, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.12

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.08 and closed at ₹17.07. The stock had a high of ₹17.29 and a low of ₹17.06. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,233.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 20,858,384 shares.
Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.02, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.12
Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹17.02, which represents a 0.58% decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹17.12. The net change in the stock price was -0.1.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|90.94
|-0.69
|-0.75
|100.74
|52.11
|60185.2
|Indian Bank
|416.7
|-11.5
|-2.69
|446.15
|191.6
|51897.53
|Yes Bank
|17.02
|-0.1
|-0.58
|24.75
|14.4
|48940.63
|UCO Bank
|39.88
|-1.25
|-3.04
|48.5
|11.53
|47680.36
|Au Small Finance Bank
|705.2
|-1.3
|-0.18
|794.95
|548.15
|47018.86
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹16.97 and a high of ₹17.24 on the current day.
Yes Bank Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Yes Bank Limited stock's 52 week low price is 14.40000 and the 52 week high price is 24.75000.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|91.63
|0.72
|0.79
|100.74
|52.11
|60641.85
|Indian Bank
|428.0
|-2.4
|-0.56
|446.15
|191.6
|53304.88
|Yes Bank
|17.12
|0.05
|0.29
|24.75
|14.4
|49228.18
|UCO Bank
|41.13
|0.22
|0.54
|48.5
|11.53
|49174.86
|Au Small Finance Bank
|706.5
|-2.85
|-0.4
|794.95
|548.15
|47105.54
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹17.06 and the high price was ₹17.29.
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|17.08
|10 Days
|17.12
|20 Days
|17.40
|50 Days
|17.33
|100 Days
|16.99
|300 Days
|17.03
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank's stock had a low price of ₹17.06 and a high price of ₹17.29 on the current day.
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|91.63
|0.72
|0.79
|100.74
|52.11
|60641.85
|Indian Bank
|428.0
|-2.4
|-0.56
|446.15
|191.6
|53304.88
|Yes Bank
|17.12
|0.05
|0.29
|24.75
|14.4
|49228.18
|UCO Bank
|41.13
|0.22
|0.54
|48.5
|11.53
|49174.86
|Au Small Finance Bank
|706.5
|-2.85
|-0.4
|794.95
|548.15
|47105.54
Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹17.06 and a high of ₹17.29 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|91.63
|0.72
|0.79
|100.74
|52.11
|60641.85
|Indian Bank
|428.0
|-2.4
|-0.56
|446.15
|191.6
|53304.88
|Yes Bank
|17.12
|0.05
|0.29
|24.75
|14.4
|49228.18
|UCO Bank
|41.13
|0.22
|0.54
|48.5
|11.53
|49174.86
|Au Small Finance Bank
|706.5
|-2.85
|-0.4
|794.95
|548.15
|47105.54
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹17.06 and the high price is ₹17.29.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|91.63
|0.72
|0.79
|100.74
|52.11
|60641.85
|Indian Bank
|428.0
|-2.4
|-0.56
|446.15
|191.6
|53304.88
|Yes Bank
|17.12
|0.05
|0.29
|24.75
|14.4
|49228.18
|UCO Bank
|41.13
|0.22
|0.54
|48.5
|11.53
|49174.86
|Au Small Finance Bank
|706.5
|-2.85
|-0.4
|794.95
|548.15
|47105.54
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Yes Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹17.06 Today's high price: ₹17.29
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|-1.75%
|6 Months
|2.7%
|YTD
|-16.99%
|1 Year
|8.57%
