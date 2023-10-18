Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.02, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.12

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.08 and closed at ₹17.07. The stock had a high of ₹17.29 and a low of ₹17.06. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,233.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 20,858,384 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹17.02, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹17.12 Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹17.02, which represents a 0.58% decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹17.12. The net change in the stock price was -0.1.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 90.94 -0.69 -0.75 100.74 52.11 60185.2 Indian Bank 416.7 -11.5 -2.69 446.15 191.6 51897.53 Yes Bank 17.02 -0.1 -0.58 24.75 14.4 48940.63 UCO Bank 39.88 -1.25 -3.04 48.5 11.53 47680.36 Au Small Finance Bank 705.2 -1.3 -0.18 794.95 548.15 47018.86

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹16.97 and a high of ₹17.24 on the current day.

Yes Bank Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high Yes Bank Limited stock's 52 week low price is 14.40000 and the 52 week high price is 24.75000.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.12, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹17.07 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 91.63 0.72 0.79 100.74 52.11 60641.85 Indian Bank 428.0 -2.4 -0.56 446.15 191.6 53304.88 Yes Bank 17.12 0.05 0.29 24.75 14.4 49228.18 UCO Bank 41.13 0.22 0.54 48.5 11.53 49174.86 Au Small Finance Bank 706.5 -2.85 -0.4 794.95 548.15 47105.54

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 17.08 10 Days 17.12 20 Days 17.40 50 Days 17.33 100 Days 16.99 300 Days 17.03

Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 5 5 5 4

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.29% 3 Months -1.75% 6 Months 2.7% YTD -16.99% 1 Year 8.57%

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.07 on last trading day On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 20,858,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹17.07 per share.