Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 17.02, down -0.58% from yesterday's 17.12

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.08 and closed at ₹17.07. The stock had a high of ₹17.29 and a low of ₹17.06. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,233.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 20,858,384 shares.
Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹17.02, which represents a 0.58% decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹17.12. The net change in the stock price was -0.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|90.94
|-0.69
|-0.75
|100.74
|52.11
|60185.2
|Indian Bank
|416.7
|-11.5
|-2.69
|446.15
|191.6
|51897.53
|Yes Bank
|17.02
|-0.1
|-0.58
|24.75
|14.4
|48940.63
|UCO Bank
|39.88
|-1.25
|-3.04
|48.5
|11.53
|47680.36
|Au Small Finance Bank
|705.2
|-1.3
|-0.18
|794.95
|548.15
|47018.86
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹16.97 and a high of ₹17.24 on the current day.
Yes Bank Limited stock's 52 week low price is 14.40000 and the 52 week high price is 24.75000.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change in price is 0.05. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹17.06 and the high price was ₹17.29.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% or 0.05 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|17.08
|10 Days
|17.12
|20 Days
|17.40
|50 Days
|17.33
|100 Days
|16.99
|300 Days
|17.03
Yes Bank's stock had a low price of ₹17.06 and a high price of ₹17.29 on the current day.
The current stock price of Yes Bank is ₹17.12. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹17.12. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.
The stock of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹17.06 and a high of ₹17.29 on the current day.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05 from its previous value, resulting in a 0.29% increase. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward movement.
The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹17.06 and the high price is ₹17.29.
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹17.12, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.05. This implies that the stock has increased by 0.29% from its previous price and has gained 0.05 points.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹17.12. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Yes Bank.
The current day's high and low data for Yes Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹17.06 Today's high price: ₹17.29
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12. There has been a 0.29 percent change, with a net change of 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|-1.75%
|6 Months
|2.7%
|YTD
|-16.99%
|1 Year
|8.57%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.12. It has experienced a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 20,858,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹17.07 per share.
