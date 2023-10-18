Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 17.02, down -0.58% from yesterday's 17.12

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 17.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.02 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 17.08 and closed at 17.07. The stock had a high of 17.29 and a low of 17.06. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,233.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 20,858,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank90.94-0.69-0.75100.7452.1160185.2
Indian Bank416.7-11.5-2.69446.15191.651897.53
Yes Bank17.02-0.1-0.5824.7514.448940.63
UCO Bank39.88-1.25-3.0448.511.5347680.36
Au Small Finance Bank705.2-1.3-0.18794.95548.1547018.86
18 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days17.08
10 Days17.12
20 Days17.40
50 Days17.33
100 Days16.99
300 Days17.03
18 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell3333
Strong Sell5554
18 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months-1.75%
6 Months2.7%
YTD-16.99%
1 Year8.57%
