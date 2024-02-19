Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹29.16, closed at ₹29.01, with a high of ₹29.71 and a low of ₹28.3. The market capitalization was ₹81,745.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 29,602,053 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.