Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 24.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.81 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank opened at 24.73 and closed at 24.76 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 25.1 and a low of 23.9. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 71,357.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume of Yes Bank shares traded on the last day was 57,745,777.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.81, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹24.76

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 24.81. There has been a slight increase of 0.2 percent in the stock's value. The net change is 0.05, indicating a small positive movement in the stock's price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.76 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 57,745,777 shares, with a closing price of 24.76.

