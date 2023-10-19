Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.17 and closed at ₹17.12. The stock had a high of ₹17.24 and a low of ₹16.97. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹48,946.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 23,348,173.
The current day's high and low data for Yes Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹17.05 Today's high price: ₹17.14
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-0.48%
|6 Months
|3.02%
|YTD
|-17.23%
|1 Year
|7.57%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 23,348,173 shares, and the closing price was ₹17.12.
