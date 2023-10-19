Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 17.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.08 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 17.17 and closed at 17.12. The stock had a high of 17.24 and a low of 16.97. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 48,946.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 23,348,173.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹17.02

As of the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.08. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.06, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Yes Bank stock is as follows: Today's low price: 17.05 Today's high price: 17.14

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.06, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹17.02

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 17.06. There has been a 0.24 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.04.

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-0.48%
6 Months3.02%
YTD-17.23%
1 Year7.57%
19 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.06, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹17.02

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.06, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% or 0.04 rupees. However, without more information on the trend and overall performance of the stock, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.12 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 23,348,173 shares, and the closing price was 17.12.

