Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.17 and closed at ₹17.12. The stock had a high of ₹17.24 and a low of ₹16.97. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹48,946.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 23,348,173.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.