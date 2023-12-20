Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹22.94 and closed at ₹22.78. The stock reached a high of ₹23.05 and a low of ₹22.06. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹63,764.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹23 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 45,866,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.