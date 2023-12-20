Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 22.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 22.94 and closed at 22.78. The stock reached a high of 23.05 and a low of 22.06. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 63,764.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 23 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 45,866,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 45,866,267 shares. The closing price for the shares was 22.78.

