On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.06 and closed at ₹17.02. The stock reached a high of ₹17.24 and a low of ₹17.02. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,089.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984,401 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 89.89 -0.91 -1.0 100.74 52.11 59490.3 Indian Bank 423.0 1.85 0.44 446.15 191.6 52682.16 Yes Bank 17.57 0.5 2.93 24.75 14.4 50522.14 UCO Bank 39.71 0.12 0.3 48.5 11.53 47477.11 Au Small Finance Bank 703.0 -2.3 -0.33 794.95 548.15 46872.18

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹17.08, while the high price is ₹17.85.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.29% 3 Months -0.82% 6 Months 3.33% YTD -17.23% 1 Year 7.23%

