Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges Today

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.06 and closed at ₹17.02. The stock reached a high of ₹17.24 and a low of ₹17.02. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,089.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984,401 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.