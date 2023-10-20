Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges Today

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.06 and closed at ₹17.02. The stock reached a high of ₹17.24 and a low of ₹17.02. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,089.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984,401 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|89.89
|-0.91
|-1.0
|100.74
|52.11
|59490.3
|Indian Bank
|423.0
|1.85
|0.44
|446.15
|191.6
|52682.16
|Yes Bank
|17.57
|0.5
|2.93
|24.75
|14.4
|50522.14
|UCO Bank
|39.71
|0.12
|0.3
|48.5
|11.53
|47477.11
|Au Small Finance Bank
|703.0
|-2.3
|-0.33
|794.95
|548.15
|46872.18
The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹17.08, while the high price is ₹17.85.
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹17.51, with a percent change of 2.58 and a net change of 0.44. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.58% and the price has increased by ₹0.44.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|-0.82%
|6 Months
|3.33%
|YTD
|-17.23%
|1 Year
|7.23%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹17.08 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.01. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with the price rising by 0.01 and the percent change being 0.06%. However, this increase is relatively small and may not have a significant impact on the overall performance of the stock. Investors should consider this information along with other factors before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 20,984,401 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.02.
