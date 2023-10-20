Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Surges Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 3.51 %. The stock closed at 17.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.67 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.06 and closed at 17.02. The stock reached a high of 17.24 and a low of 17.02. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,089.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984,401 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank89.89-0.91-1.0100.7452.1159490.3
Indian Bank423.01.850.44446.15191.652682.16
Yes Bank17.570.52.9324.7514.450522.14
UCO Bank39.710.120.348.511.5347477.11
Au Small Finance Bank703.0-2.3-0.33794.95548.1546872.18
20 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.67, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹17.07

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is 17.08, while the high price is 17.85.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.51, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹17.07

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 17.51, with a percent change of 2.58 and a net change of 0.44. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.58% and the price has increased by 0.44.

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months-0.82%
6 Months3.33%
YTD-17.23%
1 Year7.23%
20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.08, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹17.07

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 17.08 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.01. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with the price rising by 0.01 and the percent change being 0.06%. However, this increase is relatively small and may not have a significant impact on the overall performance of the stock. Investors should consider this information along with other factors before making any investment decisions.

20 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 20,984,401 shares. The closing price for the stock was 17.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.