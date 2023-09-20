Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.36 and closed at ₹18.27. The stock reached a high of ₹19 and a low of ₹18.24 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹53,374.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The stock had a trading volume of 91,116,040 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.27 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 91,116,040 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹18.27.