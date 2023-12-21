Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge in trading today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹22.38 and closed at ₹22.17. The stock had a high of ₹22.4 and a low of ₹20.05. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹59,018.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.05 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. On the BSE, there were 89,826,188 shares of Yes Bank traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹19.95 and the high price is ₹20.95.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹20.87. There has been a percent change of 1.71, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.35, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.3%
|3 Months
|7.9%
|6 Months
|26.54%
|YTD
|-0.49%
|1 Year
|-3.76%
Yes Bank stock has a current price of ₹20.24, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock has also experienced a net change of -0.28.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 89,826,188 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹22.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!