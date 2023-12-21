Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 20.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.87 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 22.38 and closed at 22.17. The stock had a high of 22.4 and a low of 20.05. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 59,018.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.05 and the 52-week low is 14.1. On the BSE, there were 89,826,188 shares of Yes Bank traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is 19.95 and the high price is 20.95.

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.87, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹20.52

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 20.87. There has been a percent change of 1.71, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.35, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.3%
3 Months7.9%
6 Months26.54%
YTD-0.49%
1 Year-3.76%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.24, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹20.52

Yes Bank stock has a current price of 20.24, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock has also experienced a net change of -0.28.

21 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹22.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 89,826,188 shares. The closing price for the shares was 22.17.

