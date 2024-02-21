Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹27.1 with a high of ₹27.33 and a low of ₹26.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,517.81 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹32.81 and the 52-week low at ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 52,810,147 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
