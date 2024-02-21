Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 27.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.6 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 27.1 with a high of 27.33 and a low of 26.46. The market capitalization stood at 76,517.81 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 32.81 and the 52-week low at 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 52,810,147 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

