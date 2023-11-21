Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees a boost in trading today

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹20.93 and closed at ₹20.82 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.09 and a low of ₹20.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹57,919.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 60,38,38,95 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.