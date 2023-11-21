Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees a boost in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 20.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 20.93 and closed at 20.82 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 21.09 and a low of 20.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 57,919.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 60,38,38,95 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank62.130.240.3974.7542.8866804.67
IDFC First Bank84.830.460.55100.7452.1156141.53
Yes Bank20.13-0.01-0.0524.7514.157883.36
Indian Bank425.01.50.35462.75253.3552931.25
Au Small Finance Bank734.2-0.35-0.05794.95548.1548952.42
21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.17, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹20.14

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 20.17. There has been a 0.15 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.03, which means that the stock has increased by 0.03 rupees.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 20.1, while the high price reached 20.44.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.27, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹20.14

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 20.27. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, which indicates a slight increase. The net change is 0.13, implying a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.51%
3 Months18.08%
6 Months28.75%
YTD-2.18%
1 Year19.58%
21 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.14, down -3.27% from yesterday's ₹20.82

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 20.14. It has experienced a percent change of -3.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.68, suggesting a decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 60,383,895 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 20.82.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.