Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees a boost in trading today

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹20.93 and closed at ₹20.82 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.09 and a low of ₹20.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹57,919.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 60,38,38,95 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|62.13
|0.24
|0.39
|74.75
|42.88
|66804.67
|IDFC First Bank
|84.83
|0.46
|0.55
|100.74
|52.11
|56141.53
|Yes Bank
|20.13
|-0.01
|-0.05
|24.75
|14.1
|57883.36
|Indian Bank
|425.0
|1.5
|0.35
|462.75
|253.35
|52931.25
|Au Small Finance Bank
|734.2
|-0.35
|-0.05
|794.95
|548.15
|48952.42
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹20.17. There has been a 0.15 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.03, which means that the stock has increased by 0.03 rupees.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹20.1, while the high price reached ₹20.44.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.27. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, which indicates a slight increase. The net change is 0.13, implying a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.51%
|3 Months
|18.08%
|6 Months
|28.75%
|YTD
|-2.18%
|1 Year
|19.58%
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹20.14. It has experienced a percent change of -3.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.68, suggesting a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 60,383,895 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹20.82.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!