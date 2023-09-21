Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummeting Amidst Investor Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 18.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.02 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank's open price was 18.4, and it closed at 18.56. The stock reached a high of 18.47 and a low of 17.86 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 51,821.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 37,973,846.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.56%
3 Months5.66%
6 Months17.65%
YTD-12.62%
1 Year9.76%
21 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹18.02, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹18.56

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 18.02 with a percent change of -2.91. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.91% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.54, indicating a decrease of 0.54 rupees.

21 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 37,973,846 shares. The closing price for the stock was 18.56.

