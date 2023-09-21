Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummeting Amidst Investor Concerns

On the last day, Yes Bank's open price was ₹18.4, and it closed at ₹18.56. The stock reached a high of ₹18.47 and a low of ₹17.86 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹51,821.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 37,973,846.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.56%
|3 Months
|5.66%
|6 Months
|17.65%
|YTD
|-12.62%
|1 Year
|9.76%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹18.02 with a percent change of -2.91. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.91% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.54, indicating a decrease of 0.54 rupees.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 37,973,846 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹18.56.
