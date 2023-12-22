Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees a surge in trading as stocks rise

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹20.01 and closed at ₹20.52 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.25 and a low of ₹19.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹60,830.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹23.05 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 82,276,305 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹21.15 with a percent change of 3.07. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.63, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.63 from the previous value. Overall, this suggests that Yes Bank stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
