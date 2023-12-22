Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank sees a surge in trading as stocks rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 20.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.15 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 20.01 and closed at 20.52 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 21.25 and a low of 19.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 60,830.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 23.05 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 82,276,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.15, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹20.52

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 21.15 with a percent change of 3.07. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.63, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.63 from the previous value. Overall, this suggests that Yes Bank stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 82,276,305 shares. The closing price for the stock was 20.52.

