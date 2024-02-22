Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.98 %. The stock closed at 26.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.54 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, Yes Bank's stock opened at 26.81 and closed at 26.6. The high for the day was 27.09, while the low was 25.42. The market capitalization stood at 73468.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 80534322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.54, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹26.6

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 25.54, with a percent change of -3.98 and a net change of -1.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹26.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 80,534,322 shares with a closing price of 26.6.

