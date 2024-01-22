 Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 25.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.24 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was 25.27, while the close price was 25.17. The stock had a high of 25.45 and a low of 25.1. The market capitalization of Yes Bank was 72,594.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 26.25, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 22,621,263 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30:34 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank476.710.12.16471.4268.8586479.59
IDBI Bank79.049.3713.4574.7542.8884986.99
Yes Bank25.240.070.2826.2514.172577.05
Bank Of India137.52.41.78137.266.0556440.22
IDFC First Bank87.671.952.27100.7452.1158021.07
22 Jan 2024, 11:13:49 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.24, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹25.17

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 25.24 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 0.07 rupees. The stock is currently trading at a price of 25.24 rupees.

Click here for Yes Bank Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:41 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 25.1 and the high price was 25.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:52 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank476.710.12.16471.4268.8586479.59
IDBI Bank79.049.3713.4574.7542.8884986.99
Yes Bank25.240.070.2826.2514.172577.05
Bank Of India137.52.41.78137.266.0556440.22
IDFC First Bank87.671.952.27100.7452.1158021.07
22 Jan 2024, 10:27:23 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.24, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹25.17

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 25.24, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the actual change in price is 0.07. Overall, this indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:18:46 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Yes Bank reached a low of 25.1 and a high of 25.45 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:46:25 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.24, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹25.17

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 25.24, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.07.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:19 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months32.63%
6 Months39.34%
YTD17.25%
1 Year24.81%
22 Jan 2024, 09:00:12 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.24, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹25.17

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 25.24, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the net change in price is 0.07. This information provides a snapshot of the recent performance of Yes Bank stock.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17:28 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.17 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 22,621,263 shares. The closing price of the shares was 25.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App