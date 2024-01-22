Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was ₹25.27, while the close price was ₹25.17. The stock had a high of ₹25.45 and a low of ₹25.1. The market capitalization of Yes Bank was ₹72,594.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹26.25, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 22,621,263 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Canara Bank 476.7 10.1 2.16 471.4 268.85 86479.59 IDBI Bank 79.04 9.37 13.45 74.75 42.88 84986.99 Yes Bank 25.24 0.07 0.28 26.25 14.1 72577.05 Bank Of India 137.5 2.4 1.78 137.2 66.05 56440.22 IDFC First Bank 87.67 1.95 2.27 100.74 52.11 58021.07

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.0% 3 Months 32.63% 6 Months 39.34% YTD 17.25% 1 Year 24.81%

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.17 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 22,621,263 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹25.17.