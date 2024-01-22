Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was ₹25.27, while the close price was ₹25.17. The stock had a high of ₹25.45 and a low of ₹25.1. The market capitalization of Yes Bank was ₹72,594.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹26.25, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 22,621,263 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|476.7
|10.1
|2.16
|471.4
|268.85
|86479.59
|IDBI Bank
|79.04
|9.37
|13.45
|74.75
|42.88
|84986.99
|Yes Bank
|25.24
|0.07
|0.28
|26.25
|14.1
|72577.05
|Bank Of India
|137.5
|2.4
|1.78
|137.2
|66.05
|56440.22
|IDFC First Bank
|87.67
|1.95
|2.27
|100.74
|52.11
|58021.07
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹25.24 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 0.07 rupees. The stock is currently trading at a price of 25.24 rupees.
Click here for Yes Bank Dividend
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹25.1 and the high price was ₹25.45.
The stock of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹25.1 and a high of ₹25.45 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|32.63%
|6 Months
|39.34%
|YTD
|17.25%
|1 Year
|24.81%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 22,621,263 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹25.17.
