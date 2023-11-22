Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹20.27 and closed at ₹20.14 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹20.44 and the low was ₹19.58. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹56,769.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 36,286,777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.