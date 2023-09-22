Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹18.02 and a close price of ₹18.02. The stock reached a high of ₹18.23 and a low of ₹17.65. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹50,901.69 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 37,149,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.