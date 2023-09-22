Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 17.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.73 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of 18.02 and a close price of 18.02. The stock reached a high of 18.23 and a low of 17.65. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 50,901.69 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 37,149,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.73, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹17.7

According to the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.73. There has been a 0.17% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.03.

22 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months16.45%
YTD-14.08%
1 Year4.73%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.7, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹18.02

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.7, with a percent change of -1.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.78%. The net change is -0.32, indicating a decrease of 0.32 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has decreased.

22 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹18.02 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Yes Bank BSE volume, the volume of shares traded was 37,149,531. The closing price of the shares was 18.02.

