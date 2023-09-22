Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw an open price of ₹18.02 and a close price of ₹18.02. The stock reached a high of ₹18.23 and a low of ₹17.65. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹50,901.69 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 37,149,531 shares.
According to the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹17.73. There has been a 0.17% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.03.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|16.45%
|YTD
|-14.08%
|1 Year
|4.73%
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹17.7, with a percent change of -1.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.78%. The net change is -0.32, indicating a decrease of ₹0.32 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has decreased.
Based on the data for the last day of Yes Bank BSE volume, the volume of shares traded was 37,149,531. The closing price of the shares was ₹18.02.
