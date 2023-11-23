Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Suffers Stock Slump

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 19.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.2 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank opened at 19.73 and closed at 19.74. The stock reached a high of 19.84 and a low of 19.03 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at 55,216.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 42,890,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 19.03 and a high of 19.84 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.65%
3 Months11.93%
6 Months23.08%
YTD-6.8%
1 Year12.61%
