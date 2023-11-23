Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Suffers Stock Slump

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.73 and closed at ₹19.74. The stock reached a high of ₹19.84 and a low of ₹19.03 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently at ₹55,216.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 42,890,522 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹19.2, with a percent change of -2.74. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.74% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.54, indicating a decrease of 0.54 rupees. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a decline.
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹19.03 and a high of ₹19.84 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock price is currently at ₹19.2, with a percent change of -2.74 and a net change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.74% and the price has dropped by ₹0.54.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.65%
|3 Months
|11.93%
|6 Months
|23.08%
|YTD
|-6.8%
|1 Year
|12.61%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.2, with a percent change of -2.74% and a net change of -0.54. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.74% and the value has decreased by 0.54.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 42,890,522 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹19.74.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!