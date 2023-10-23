Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet amid financial uncertainty

Yes Bank opened at ₹17.08 and closed at ₹17.07 for the day. The stock had a high of ₹17.85 and a low of ₹17.08. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,693.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 63,086,842. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹16.56 and the high price was ₹17.44.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.67, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹17.28 The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.67, with a percent change of -3.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.61, indicating a decrease of 0.61 rupees. Overall, the data suggests that Yes Bank's stock price has experienced a decline in value.

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 17.11 10 Days 17.08 20 Days 17.20 50 Days 17.35 100 Days 17.05 300 Days 17.01

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹16.56 and the high price is ₹17.44.

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.71, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹17.28 Yes Bank stock price currently stands at ₹16.71. There has been a decrease of 3.3% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.57.

Yes Bank Live Updates YES BANK More Information

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 88.59 -0.35 -0.39 100.74 52.11 58629.94 Indian Bank 415.2 -8.2 -1.94 446.15 191.6 51710.72 Yes Bank 16.78 -0.5 -2.89 24.75 14.4 48250.51 UCO Bank 36.76 -1.62 -4.22 48.5 11.53 43950.1 Au Small Finance Bank 704.35 4.65 0.66 794.95 548.15 46962.19

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.81, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹17.28 The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.81. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.47, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.47.

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹16.56, while the high price reached ₹17.44.

Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 5 5 5 4

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.73, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹17.28 Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹16.73, which represents a 3.18% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 88.91 -0.03 -0.03 100.74 52.11 58841.72 Indian Bank 416.8 -6.6 -1.56 446.15 191.6 51909.99 Yes Bank 16.73 -0.55 -3.18 24.75 14.4 48106.74 UCO Bank 37.07 -1.31 -3.41 48.5 11.53 44320.74 Au Small Finance Bank 703.65 3.95 0.56 794.95 548.15 46915.52

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.73, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹17.28 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹16.73, with a percent change of -3.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.18% from its previous value. The net change is -0.55, indicating a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Yes Bank stock is currently experiencing a decline in value. Click here for Yes Bank Dividend

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank stock's current day's low price is ₹16.56 and the high price is ₹17.44.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 88.9 -0.04 -0.04 100.74 52.11 58835.1 Indian Bank 418.9 -4.5 -1.06 446.15 191.6 52171.53 Yes Bank 16.78 -0.5 -2.89 24.75 14.4 48250.51 UCO Bank 37.4 -0.98 -2.55 48.5 11.53 44715.28 Au Small Finance Bank 703.75 4.05 0.58 794.95 548.15 46922.18

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.58, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹17.28 The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.58. There has been a percent change of -4.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of ₹0.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Yes Bank has decreased.

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹16.6, while the high price is ₹17.44.

Yes Bank Live Updates YES BANK More Information

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.88, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹17.28 The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹16.88, with a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.31% and the net change is a decrease of 0.4.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.17% 3 Months -2.27% 6 Months 6.79% YTD -16.02% 1 Year 8.46%

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.28, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹17.07 The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹17.28. It has experienced a 1.23% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.21.

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.07 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 63,086,842. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.07.