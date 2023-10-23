Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet amid financial uncertainty

Yes Bank opened at ₹17.08 and closed at ₹17.07 for the day. The stock had a high of ₹17.85 and a low of ₹17.08. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹49,693.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 63,086,842.
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹16.56 and the high price was ₹17.44.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.67, with a percent change of -3.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.61, indicating a decrease of 0.61 rupees. Overall, the data suggests that Yes Bank's stock price has experienced a decline in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|17.11
|10 Days
|17.08
|20 Days
|17.20
|50 Days
|17.35
|100 Days
|17.05
|300 Days
|17.01
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDFC First Bank
|88.59
|-0.35
|-0.39
|100.74
|52.11
|58629.94
|Indian Bank
|415.2
|-8.2
|-1.94
|446.15
|191.6
|51710.72
|Yes Bank
|16.78
|-0.5
|-2.89
|24.75
|14.4
|48250.51
|UCO Bank
|36.76
|-1.62
|-4.22
|48.5
|11.53
|43950.1
|Au Small Finance Bank
|704.35
|4.65
|0.66
|794.95
|548.15
|46962.19
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.17%
|3 Months
|-2.27%
|6 Months
|6.79%
|YTD
|-16.02%
|1 Year
|8.46%
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹17.28. It has experienced a 1.23% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.21.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 63,086,842. The closing price for the stock was ₹17.07.
