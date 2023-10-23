Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet amid financial uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 02:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.53 %. The stock closed at 17.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.67 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank opened at 17.08 and closed at 17.07 for the day. The stock had a high of 17.85 and a low of 17.08. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,693.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 63,086,842.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price today was 16.56 and the high price was 17.44.

23 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.67, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹17.28

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 16.67, with a percent change of -3.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.61, indicating a decrease of 0.61 rupees. Overall, the data suggests that Yes Bank's stock price has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days17.11
10 Days17.08
20 Days17.20
50 Days17.35
100 Days17.05
300 Days17.01
23 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is 16.56 and the high price is 17.44.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.71, down -3.3% from yesterday's ₹17.28

Yes Bank stock price currently stands at 16.71. There has been a decrease of 3.3% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.57.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank88.59-0.35-0.39100.7452.1158629.94
Indian Bank415.2-8.2-1.94446.15191.651710.72
Yes Bank16.78-0.5-2.8924.7514.448250.51
UCO Bank36.76-1.62-4.2248.511.5343950.1
Au Small Finance Bank704.354.650.66794.95548.1546962.19
23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.81, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹17.28

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 16.81. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.47, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47.

23 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 16.56, while the high price reached 17.44.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell3333
Strong Sell5554
23 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.73, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹17.28

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 16.73, which represents a 3.18% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank88.91-0.03-0.03100.7452.1158841.72
Indian Bank416.8-6.6-1.56446.15191.651909.99
Yes Bank16.73-0.55-3.1824.7514.448106.74
UCO Bank37.07-1.31-3.4148.511.5344320.74
Au Small Finance Bank703.653.950.56794.95548.1546915.52
23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.73, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹17.28

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 16.73, with a percent change of -3.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.18% from its previous value. The net change is -0.55, indicating a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Yes Bank stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

Click here for Yes Bank Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's current day's low price is 16.56 and the high price is 17.44.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank88.9-0.04-0.04100.7452.1158835.1
Indian Bank418.9-4.5-1.06446.15191.652171.53
Yes Bank16.78-0.5-2.8924.7514.448250.51
UCO Bank37.4-0.98-2.5548.511.5344715.28
Au Small Finance Bank703.754.050.58794.95548.1546922.18
23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.58, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹17.28

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 16.58. There has been a percent change of -4.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Yes Bank has decreased.

23 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is 16.6, while the high price is 17.44.

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.88, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹17.28

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 16.88, with a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.31% and the net change is a decrease of 0.4.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.17%
3 Months-2.27%
6 Months6.79%
YTD-16.02%
1 Year8.46%
23 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.28, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹17.07

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 17.28. It has experienced a 1.23% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.21.

23 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 63,086,842. The closing price for the stock was 17.07.

