Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.68 %. The stock closed at 25.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.06 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 25.57 and closed at 25.24, experiencing a decrease in value. The stock's high for the day was 25.64, while the low was 23.92. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 69,204.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 51,020,876 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 51,020,876 shares, and the closing price was 25.24.

